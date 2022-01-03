Erie police charge woman with trying to kill ex-boyfriend, woman at McDonald's

Erie police have charged a city woman with attempted homicide after accusing her of confronting her ex-boyfriend and a woman at gunpoint at the McDonald's on Peach Street and attempting to shoot them on Thursday night.

Shawna M. Ellis, 32, remained in the Erie County Prison Monday on $250,000 bond following her arraignment Friday afternoon by Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney. Ellis is accused of charges including two counts each of attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Police accuse Ellis of confronting her ex-boyfriend and a woman he was with at the McDonald's at 4319 Peach St. shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The victims told police that they were eating in the restaurant when Ellis entered McDonald's, pulled out a handgun and ordered the pair to go outside with her, investigators wrote in the criminal complaint filed against Ellis. Police said Ellis then threatened to kill them and fired one round, missing them, according to the complaint.

Investigators wrote that Ellis attempted to fire the gun again but it jammed, and as she attempted to clear the weapon one live round fell on the ground. Ellis was unable to clear the weapon, police said. She then struck the female victim in the head twice with the gun before the victim fled, according to information in the complaint.

The female victim was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital for treatment.

Ellis is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for her preliminary hearing on Feb. 4.

