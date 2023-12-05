Erie police chief addresses internal investigation, firing of four sergeants and one officer

Dec. 5—The Erie Police Department has announced four sergeants and one officer have been fired following an internal investigation that confirmed misconduct within the department.

According to a Dec. 4 release, an Oct. 10 internal complaint led to the investigation. Chief Lee Mathis said the misconduct was not criminal and did not involve any member of the public.

"I recently became aware of incidents involving misconduct by some members of our department while on duty," Mathis said in the release. "This misconduct was not criminal in nature, however, it did not reflect the values of our department and could have been damaging to our work environment."

Mathis said in the release that the department still has adequate staffing to respond to calls for service and will be moving to fill vacant positions as soon as possible.

The Erie Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment. In the release, the department said no further information will be provided about the investigation.