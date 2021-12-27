Erie police chief calls fatal shooting on West Eighth St. 'cowardly'; victim shot from distance

Erie police detectives investigating the city's latest homicide said a 28-year-old man was at the back door of a West Eighth Street building where a party was going on when he was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny called the killing a "cowardly act," as the victim was shot from a distance and appears to have been targeted.

Erie police are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old man found dead outside this building on West Eight Street shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. The building, with its front window broken, is on the south side of West Eighth Street just east of Ohio Street.

"This is not a normal, I'm mad at someone, in their face, having a fight where anger boils over," Spizarny said of the shooting Monday. "This was a cold, calculated homicide from a distance."

Police had no suspects Monday in the killing, which was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in a building at 1921 W. Eighth St. Detectives have obtained some surveillance video from security cameras in the area and are reviewing it. Detectives are also searching for additional video in an effort to identify a suspect, investigators said.

The victim's name had not been released as of Monday morning. An autopsy was performed on Sunday, but the results were not immediately available Monday.

Authorities said the victim was believed to have been working security at the building on West Eighth Street while a party was going on inside, and he was at the back door of the building when he was shot. Multiple gunshots were fired at the building when the man was struck by bullets, Erie police Detective Sgt. Sean Bogart said Monday.

Police found no evidence to suggest that a confrontation occurred between the man and whoever shot him before the gunshots were fired, Bogart said.

Officers who responded to the shooting found a large front window of the building broken out. Bogart said police believe the people inside of the building who were attending the party breached the window to get out when the gunshots started, because the building's front door was locked.

The victim was found dead outside of the building's back door, according to Bogart and Spizarny.

The one-story building, which once housed behavioral health services, is on the south side of West Eighth Street, across from Ohio Street and one door east of a Country Fair.

Numerous Erie police officers responded to West Eighth Street after the shooting occurred Sunday. Officers from the neighboring Lawrence Park Township and Wesleyville police departments were called into the city to help respond to other calls for service while Erie police were at the homicide scene, Spizarny said.

The man's killing is the ninth homicide in Erie and the 13th in Erie County so far this year.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in the homicide investigation is asked to call Detective Ronald Pilarski at 814-870-1229.

