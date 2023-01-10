Erie police collect multiple casings, search for suspects in shootout on westside street

A suspected shootout in a west Erie neighborhood littered the street with shell casings and damaged at least one vehicle on Monday afteroon.

No one was reported injured in the shooting, which Erie Bureau of Police major crimes detectives are investigating.

The shooting was reported on Monday at about 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Poplar Street. Officers who responded to the neighborhood recovered 16 spent 9 mm shell casings and found at least one vehicle damaged by gunfire, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

Lorah said it appears that two groups of people were shooting at each other. Officers received information that at least some of the individuals left the area in a vehicle after the shots were fired, he said.

Police questioned one person in connection with the incident, but no one had been charged in the shooting as of Tuesday, according to Lorah.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police collect casings, search for suspects in suspected shootout