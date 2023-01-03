Erie police continue to search club, seek video in fatal shooting of 38-year-old man

Erie police continued to hold an eastside nightclub as a crime scene on Tuesday as detectives worked to identify the source of gunfire that killed a 38-year-old man and wounded another man during a private party late Friday night.

Police had no suspects Tuesday in the shooting, which was reported on Friday at 11:47 p.m. at the Metroplex, 1843 Buffalo Road.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim on Tuesday as Steve Smith, of Erie. Cook said Smith died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and he ruled the death a homicide following Smith's autopsy on Monday.

Smith's death was the seventh homicide in Erie in 2022.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said Saturday that a private party for someone's 40th birthday was taking place at the Metroplex when a fight broke out inside. As the fight was breaking up, gunshots rang out and two people were shot, according to Spizarny.

A 38-year-old man whose name was not released was shot in the arm during the incident and was taken by private vehicle to UPMC Hamot for treatment, Spizarny said Saturday.

Smith was taken by private vehicle to Saint Vincent Hospital and was pronounced dead there on Friday at 11:58 p.m., authorities reported.

The Erie Bureau of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man and the wounding of another man at the Metroplex on Buffalo Road on Dec. 30, 2022.

Erie police continued to hold the Metroplex as a crime scene on Tuesday. Detectives served a search warrant on the club over the weekend and plan to serve another search warrant there as part of the ongoing investigation, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

Lorah said detectives have a large amount of surveillance video to review and a large number of people to interview. Police collected some forensic evidence and have sent it out for testing, he said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation, including those who may have surveillance video from security cameras in the area of the nightclub, is asked to call Detective Sgt. Patrick Ginkel at 814-870-1161 or Detective Jason Russell at 814-870-1112.

