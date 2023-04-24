Erie police, coroner investigating after man found dead behind East Lake Road business

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a deceased man behind a business on Erie's east side on Monday morning.

The man, whose name was not released Monday morning, was found along a fence behind a business in the 1500 block of East Lake Road, according to Erie police and the Erie County Coroner's Office. The discovery was made on Monday at about 6 a.m., police reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:04 a.m. Monday, according to the Coroner's Office.

Authorities said the death did not appear to be suspicious Monday morning.

Police believe they have identified the man and were making notifications Monday, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police, coroner probe discovery of dead man behind business