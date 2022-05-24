Erie police gathering more evidence, awaiting new information in recent shooting cases

A 37-year-old man remains in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital nearly a month after Erie police said he was shot at an eastside residence during an altercation with the boyfriend of his ex-wife.

City police detectives said they are monitoring the man's condition as the shooting remains under investigation.

The April 28 incident is one of three notable shootings in Erie recently that remain unresolved as detectives continue to review evidence and collect information in the three cases. One man was killed and another was seriously injured in the other two shootings.

Fatal shooting

The Erie County Coroner's Office has not yet ruled on the manner of death of a 26-year-old man who was found dead in a West Eighth Street apartment on the evening of April 28.

The man, identified by the Erie County Coroner's Office as Henry Jones, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting was reported on April 28 at about 10:10 p.m. when city police were sent to the 1800 block of West Eighth Street, between Kahkwa Boulevard and Delaware Avenue, to investigate multiple reports of a shooting.

According to police, the first officer on scene heard a woman screaming. Police said they then received a 911 call from a female who said she had been shot and needed help. Officers forced open a door of the apartment building and encountered a 21-year-old woman who had an injury to the top of her head. The officers found Jones on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head, police reported.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives interviewed the woman and searched the apartment. They are now awaiting the results of toxicology testing on Jones as part of the ongoing investigation, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

April 28 altercation

The shooting that wounded the 37-year-old man was reported on April 28 at about 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East 38th Street, near Perry Street.

According to police, a woman who was at the East 38th Street residence told officers that she was inside with her boyfriend when her ex-husband arrived and got into an altercation with her boyfriend. She said her boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the 37-year-old man, who then fled.

Erie police later located the wounded man in the 200 block of East Third Street. He was taken to UPMC Hamot and was later transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Tuesday, according to investigators.

Police are monitoring the man's condition as the shooting investigation continues, Lorah said Tuesday. Investigators have spoken with the woman and her boyfriend as part of the probe.

Road-rage shooting

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured when Erie police said he was shot in the chest, elbow and wrist during a confrontation with another motorist on May 5 at about 10:50 p.m. in the 500 block of East 19th Street, near Wallace Street. Police said they learned of the shooting when officers were sent to the area to investigate reports of shots fired.

According to police, the victim, whose name was not released, was in a Dodge Charger when a Jeep Cherokee began tailgating the vehicle. The Dodge pulled over to confront the other motorist, and when the Jeep pulled over an argument ensued, investigators reported.

A person in the Jeep reportedly told the man to get out of the Dodge, and when he did the driver of the Jeep fired six to seven gunshots before driving off, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was initially reported in critical but stable condition, according to police. He has since been released from the hospital, investigators said Tuesday.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting. Detectives working the case continue to collect surveillance video from areas near the shooting and are reviewing it, along with other evidence, Lorah said Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could assist in the ongoing investigation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Craig Stoker at 814-870-1506 or Detective James Langdon at 814-870-1154.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie gun violence: Probe continues into shootings that killed man, hurt 2