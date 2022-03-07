Erie police to take harder look at overdoses, increase outreach through federal grant

Erie police want to know what's driving a recent spike in drug overdoses.

They also want to better help those caught in the throes of drug addiction, and prevent others from falling victim to it.

The Erie Bureau of Police has secured a $459,576 federal grant that it will use to launch a two-part strategy to combat the substance abuse problem in the city at a time when overdose numbers are climbing.

The first part involves taking a harder look at overdoses while developing and expanding diversion programs for users and assistance programs for others negatively impacted by a person's drug use.

The second part involves broadening drug prevention education efforts aimed at the city's youth.

Emergency personnel remove a patient from a residence in the 600 block of East 25th Street following a possible drug overdose on Aug. 20, 2019. City police have secured a federal grant to take a closer look at overdoses and to increase efforts to provide aid to those affected by drug addiction in the wake of a recent spike in overdose cases.

Erie secured the grant after city police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said the bureau began looking for an opportunity to obtain funding to take a closer look at overdoses and overdose deaths following a "concerning" rise in overdose investigations in 2021.

There were 276 overdoses reported to Erie police in 2021, up from 170 in 2020, according to police data. City police have responded to 50 reported overdoses, including 10 suspected fatal overdoses, so far this year, police reported.

By comparison, in 2017, when Erie County saw an explosion in drug overdoses that included a record 124 drug-related deaths, 129 overdoses were reported to city police.

Erie County's drug-related deaths dropped to 82 in 2018 and 76 in 2019 but have since climbed to 80 in 2020 and 102 in 2021, according to Coroner Lyell Cook.

When the overdose investigations jumped in 2021, "we know we have a serious problem that needs to be addressed," Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said.

Naloxone is a medicine that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses, like those caused by heroin. Erie Bureau of Police officers carry the kits and are trained in how to use them to revive people they encounter they suspect are overdosing on opioids.

A harder look, an offer of help

Erie police have assigned a major crimes detective, Sgt. Donald Dacus, to the bureau's Drug & Vice Unit as part of the program. Officials said Dacus will review every overdose case to collect information that can assist in drug investigations.

"Looking at a lot of the overdoses, even when they survive, what information can we gather from those and compare to ones where people are dying and see what avenues there are for us," Spizarny said.

He said the data collected will be used to help to show trends and assist in determining the types of drugs involved in overdoses, the areas where the overdoses are occurring and the possible sources of those drugs.

"Trying to get a bigger picture of what's going on," Spizarny said.

The information should also help Erie police in comparing the city's drug problem with drug problems in other cities, officials said.

Although Lorah said those determined to be responsible for smuggling drugs and drug trafficking would still face arrest and prosecution, Dacus said a main focus of the grant is to identify users and try and get them help without putting them through the criminal process.

Under the program's first strategy, police will develop, implement and expand diversion programs and will create a Diversion and Investigation Unit to help identify "at-risk" individuals or low-level offenders for diversion and referral programs.

Spizarny said police will work with various local agencies that provide services to those dealing with drug addiction to connect people with the help they need through the services available.

"We're going to work a little harder at getting referrals for those people," he said.

Police will also form a "survivor follow-up team" to focus on people who have survived an overdose to build relationships and reinforce the availability of support services, officials said.

Dacus said the outreach will extend beyond the user to others affected by drug use, including family members and children.

The Mercyhurst Civic Institute will be involved by looking at the data collected by police and by helping to connect the groups and services, Lorah said.

Educating youth

Under the program's second strategy, education and prevention programs will be developed to connect law enforcement with school-age children. The programs will run through the Erie Police Athletic League, a youth mentoring program involving Erie police and members of other area law enforcement agencies that operates at Erie's public schools and at local community centers.

Erie police Sgt. Tom Lenox, who coordinates the Police Athletic League, said drug and alcohol presentations are being developed specifically tailored to students at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Those programs will be presented at all of the schools, Lenox said.

The drug and alcohol component will continue over the summer during the Police Athletic League's summer programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Erie, and it will also be featured during the league's annual summer camp at Gannon University, Lenox said.

"The more information we get out, I think the better," he said.

"I think the success of PAL shows that outreach is something the Erie Police Department is interested in being involved with," Lorah said of the league, which involves several hundred children.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said she applauds the efforts of Erie police in looking outside of criminal investigations to address the drug issue and to provide aid to those in need.

"I think it's wonderful way to approach this problem in a different way," Hirz said.

