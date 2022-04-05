Erie police hunt for man with gun who robbed westside grocery store Sunday

Erie police are working to identify a suspect accused of robbing a westside grocery store at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The robbery was reported at the Tops Friendly Markets, 1520 W. 26th St., on Sunday at about 7:45 p.m.

A male wearing a gray hooded jacket and a mask walked up to an employee, put a pistol on the counter and demanded the cashier give him all of the $10 and $20 bills, Erie police Lt. Mike Brady said Monday morning.

The man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen walking south across West 26th Street, Brady said.

Teen charged in Erie store robbery Erie police detectives investigating the armed robbery of a westside discount store in January said they determined

No one was reported injured in the robbery.

The suspect was described as 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 inches tall and was wearing dark shoes and jeans, Brady said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie police at 814-870-1120.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie robberies: Man with gun accused of robbing westside grocery Sunday