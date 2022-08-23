Erie police hunting for suspects after two men wounded in separate shootings in city

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a pair of shootings reported in Erie on Sunday.

City police detectives on Monday were continuing to speak to witnesses and were hunting for other evidence and information in an effort to identify suspects in the crimes.

No one had been charged in either incident as of Monday morning.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and lower extremities in an incident that was reported to Erie police on Sunday at about 3:55 a.m. An argument had reportedly broken out between two men during a party at East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard, and during the argument 11 gunshots were fired and the 25-year-old was shot, investigators reported on Monday.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to UPMC Hamot and was last reported in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the shooting investigation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Craig Stoker at 814-870-1506 or Detective James Langdon at 814-870-1154.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Erie police learned that an adult male had walked into UPMC Hamot with gunshot wounds to his right and left legs. The man told police he was walking when someone shot him, and he reported the area of the shooting as East Eighth and Wayne streets, according to investigators.

Patrol officers went to the location but found no evidence of a shooting there, police reported.

No information was available Monday on the condition of the man, whose name was not released and whose age was not available.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in the shooting investigation is asked to call Detective David Madurski at 814-870-1508.

At least 43 people have been injured or killed by gunfire in Erie so far this year.

