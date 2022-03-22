Erie police interviewing two teens, 16 and 17, after older one shot in chest

Erie police detectives are interviewing two teenagers who were inside an eastside residence on Monday night to determine how one of them was shot in the chest.

Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was in stable condition at UPMC Hamot on Tuesday after he was shot in the right side of the chest at a residence in the 900 block of East Sixth Street. The shooting was reported to Erie police on Monday at about 10:55 p.m.

Officers who went to the residence to investigate a report of shots fired found the teen boy on the floor of a front bedroom with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday. A 16-year-old girl was also inside of the residence, Lorah said.

Officers recovered a .380-caliber pistol in a corner of the bedroom, Lorah said.

Teen charged with shooting 15-year-old A 17-year-old boy is facing an attempted homicide charge as an adult in a Saturday morning shooting that seriously

The two teenagers were the only people who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, Lorah said. Detectives are interviewing both as part of the ongoing investigation, he said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Erie police interviewing teens after 17-year-old shot at eastside home