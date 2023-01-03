Erie police investigating after 14-year-old boy suffers critical head injury at residence

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital after emergency responders found him with a serious head injury at a west Erie residence late Monday afternoon.

Erie police are investigating the incident and are holding the residence in the 400 block of West Fifth Street as the probe continues, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

According to police, emergency responders were initially called to the residence on Monday at 5:23 p.m. for a medical-related incident and found the boy with a head injury. The boy was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital, and police were notified of the incident and sent officers to the hospital, Lorah said.

The boy was later transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition, Lorah said.

Lorah said police were unable to get a clear picture of how the boy had been injured. He said all of the appropriate agencies have been notified of the incident, and Erie police are holding the residence and plan to serve a search warrant on it as part of the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police investigating after 14-year-old suffers critical injury