Erie police investigating early-morning shooting after wounded woman arrives at hospital

Erie police are investigating an early-morning shooting on East 10th Street that sent a woman to the hospital on Thursday.

Police said they learned of the shooting at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when the woman, whose age was not available, arrived at UPMC Hamot with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 500 block of East 10th Street, possibly in a residence.

The woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to police.

Investigators on Thursday morning were attempting to gather information and evidence to determine what led to the shooting and to identify possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Woman taken to hospital after shooting early Thursday