Erie police investigating after houses, vehicles struck by gunfire in eastside neighborhood

Erie police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side that damaged houses and vehicles early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported on Wednesday at about 3:30 a.m. at East Fourth and Wallace streets. Houses and vehicles were struck by bullets, but there were no reports of any injuries, according to police.

Police had no suspects in the shooting Wednesday morning.

