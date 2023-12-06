Erie police investigating after man shows up at UPMC Hamot with gunshot wound to the arm

Erie police are investigating after a man showed up at UPMC Hamot with a gunshot wound to the arm on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the hospital shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after the 25-year-old man walked in seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his arm, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday.

The man told police he was in the area of East 23rd and Parade Street when he was shot, Lorah said. Detectives are checking the area for surveillance video and other evidence in that area, he said.

The man was undergoing surgery on Wednesday. Detectives plan to speak to him further as part of the ongoing investigation, Lorah said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ira Bush at 814-870-1128.

