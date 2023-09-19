Erie police investigating suspicious death of woman in 40s found at eastside residence

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found at an east Erie residence late Tuesday morning as suspicious.

The woman, whose name was not released, is in her 40s and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Erie police and the Erie County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The woman was found dead after Erie police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of East 28th Street on Tuesday at about 11 a.m., city police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday afternoon. One person of interest in the death investigation was taken into custody, Lorah said.

Additional details concerning the woman's death and events leading up to her discovery were not released by Erie police Tuesday afternoon. Lorah said the death investigation by detectives in the Erie Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is active and ongoing.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police investigating suspicious death of woman found on east side