Erie police investigating West 17th Street apartment building fire as possible arson

Erie police detectives are investigating as a possible arson a fire that damaged an apartment house and displaced residents on Erie's west side on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in a building in the 500 block of West 17th Street that contains three apartments and a gym, according to Erie police and fire officials.

A resident of one of the apartments stated that the resident was sitting inside watching television when something crashed through a window, and the fire started immediately after that, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

Erie Fire Inspector Donald Sauer said the fire damaged one room and caused heat damage in a few other areas of the building. No one was injured, Sauer said.

Sauer said Wednesday that the cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.

Erie firefighters remained at the scene until shortly after midnight. The American Red Cross is assisting three residents of the building, Sauer said.

The incident was referred to the Erie police Criminal Investigation Division for investigation, Lorah said. Anyone with information that could assist police in the investigation is asked to call Detective David Walker at 814-870-1122.

