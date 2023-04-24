Erie police investigating after woman shot during altercation at State Street business

Erie police are investigating a shooting at a State Street business early Sunday that wounded a 22-year-old woman.

The woman, whose name was not released, was shot in the leg during an altercation at Super Chicken at 1015 State St., police reported Monday. The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a fight had broken out between some females when the victim intervened and was shot. The woman was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from security cameras in the area and are interviewing possible witnesses, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

More: Erie man sentenced to 9 to 18 years for role in assault, stabbing at former nightclub

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Erie police Detective Sgt. Patrick Ginkel at 814-870-1161 or Detective Jason Russell at 814-870-1112.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police seek suspect in State Street shooting that wounded woman