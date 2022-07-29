Erie police lift shelter order after suspect shoots himself

Jul. 29—Erie police have lifted a shelter-in-place order for Erie Highlands, Erie Commons and Grandview after an armed suspect in a Loveland homicide investigation shot himself.

Erie police just before 5 p.m. Thursday issued the order because of a report of a man armed with a rifle. Officials said the call traced back to a homicide investigation in Loveland.

At 5:45 p.m., Erie police said the man had shot himself and was in custody. They did not state his condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

While the shelter in place order was lifted, police did ask residents to avoid the Coal Creek Trail west of Grandview while investigators are on scene.