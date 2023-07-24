Erie police looking for information, possible connection after two 18-year-olds shot

Two 18-year-old men walked into UPMC Hamot about 17 hours apart on Sunday seeking treatment for gunshot wounds to their arms, according to the Erie Bureau of Police.

Investigators said neither gave police much information about what happened to them. But an investigation launched after the first victim went to the hospital led police to a bullet-damaged van with blood inside.

Police are now working to determine whether the van is connected to at least one of the shootings, and if the two wounded men are connected to the same incident.

The first victim walked into UPMC Hamot shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after he was dropped off by a driver who then left the area, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday. The man, who had a gunshot wound to his arm, told police he was driving his friend's aunt's van with his friend in the passenger seat and was traveling along East Fifth Street when he heard glass break and was shot, Lorah said.

The man would not give officers his friend's name and said he did not know the name of his friend's aunt. He also said he did not have a phone and did not know his address, Lorah said.

Police later found a van in a driveway in the 800 block of East 10th Street. The van had damage from gunfire and there was blood inside the vehicle, Lorah said.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, another 18-year-old man walked into UPMC Hamot for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper left arm he had reportedly suffered the prior evening, Lorah said. When police asked the man what had happened, he told officers he didn't want to talk about it and didn't know what happened because he was drunk, according to Lorah.

Erie police detectives are investigating both incidents and are looking into whether both are possibly connected, Lorah said.

At least 30 people have been shot in Erie so far this year.

Detectives are also investigating a shots-fired incident in the 200 block of East 22nd Street that was reported on Monday at about 6:40 a.m.

According to police, officers were sent to the area after being alerted to possible gunfire and found six shell casings. Two houses on the block were struck by gunfire, Lorah said.

There were no reported injuries in Monday morning's shooting.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police seek more details after two 18-year-olds suffer gunshots