Erie police officer in stable condition after shooting. Suspected shooter in custody

The Erie Bureau of Police reported an officer is in stable condition after being shot early Sunday in east Erie.

A police news release indicated the unnamed officer was shot while responding with other officers to a shots-fired report Sunday around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of East 24th Street, between Wallace and Ash streets.

Police said the suspected shooter is in custody.

The officer is being treated at UPMC Hamot.

This is a developing story. Police said more information will be released after 9 a.m. Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA police officer who was shot Sunday in stable condition