Erie police probe link between 2 westside shootings after 17-year-old wounded Wednesday

Reports of gunshots in a west Erie neighborhood on the second straight afternoon led city police on Wednesday to three teenagers, one of whom was later determined to have been shot in the leg.

The teen boys, ages 15, 16 and 17, are facing drug charges after each was found in possession of illegal narcotics, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Thursday.

No one has been charged in the shooting as of Thursday morning. Police have collected multiple surveillance video clips from security cameras in the area, and detectives are reviewing the footage in an effort to identify suspects, Lorah said.

Wednesday afternoon's shooting was reported at about 4:20 p.m. in the area of West Fourth and Cherry streets. The location is a block north of another shots-fired incident involving juveniles that Erie police responded to on Tuesday shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's shooting also remained under investigation Thursday. Lorah said investigators believe the two shootings are related.

Wednesday's shooting

City police officers were sent to West Fourth and Cherry streets Wednesday afternoon after receiving multiple calls about shots fired, Lorah said. Witnesses told the responding officers that juveniles were involved in the shooting and some were possibly heading south, he said.

Officers located three teenage boys walking in the area of Gridley Park and took the teens into investigative custody, Lorah said. The three were found in possession of suspected drugs, he said.

Officers also discovered that the 17-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his left ankle, which the boy never mentioned. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment, Lorah said.

The three teens denied being involved in the shooting, but Lorah said police were able to determine that they were involved through the review of surveillance video.

Tuesday's shooting

Lorah said the three teens are also people of interest in Tuesday's shooting, which was reported in the area of West Fifth and Cherry streets.

Officers were sent to the area to investigate reports of multiple shots fired and multiple juveniles, according to Lorah. Witnesses said nine to 12 juveniles were in the area when a male suspect wearing black clothing and armed with a gun fired five gunshots before the group ran off heading south on Cherry Street, he said.

No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Police recovered some shell casings at the scene. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in the investigation, Lorah said.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in their investigations into both shootings is asked to call Detective James Langdon at 814-870-1154.

