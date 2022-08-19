Erie police probe motive after attack on 80-year-old man leaves victim in a coma

An Erie man is facing felony aggravated assault and other charges in an attack involving a garbage can and his fists in the city's downtown on Thursday afternoon that left an 80-year-old man in a coma.

City police investigators said Friday that a motive was unknown in the attack, which happened on Thursday at about 2:25 p.m. near a parking deck at East 11th and French streets.

Police charge in the criminal complaint filed against the accused attacker, 30-year-old Luis A. Salome-Gonzalez, that he struck the 80-year-old victim with a garbage can in the upper chest and chin area, knocking the man to the ground. Several witnesses to the incident told police that after the man was knocked to the ground, Salome-Gonzalez stood over the man and struck him in the face multiple times, Detective Sgt. Craig Stoker and Detective James Langdon wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaint.

Witnesses stated they heard Salome-Gonzalez and the victim arguing, according to information in the affidavit. They told police the victim was unresponsive, had no pulse and had blood on his face and on the back of his head after the attack.

The witnesses gave police a description of Salome-Gonzalez and said he fled east on East 11th Street. Officers who responded to the incident took Salome-Gonzalez into custody a short time later, police reported.

The 80-year-old man was taken to UPMC Hamot and was last reported to be in a coma on Friday, according to investigators.

Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge arraigned Salome-Gonzalez, who lives on the city's west side, on a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering and disorderly conduct. Salome-Gonzalez was also charged with a summary count of harassment.

Salome-Gonzalez was placed in the Erie County Prison on $35,000 bond. He remained in prison on Friday.

