Erie police probe reported assault at gathering that critically injured 43-year-old woman

A woman was critically injured and a man is facing criminal charges in a reported assault during a gathering at an east Erie residence late Monday afternoon.

The 43-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was found unresponsive when Erie police and emergency responders were called to a residence in the 300 block of East 17th Street on Monday at about 6 p.m., police reported Tuesday morning.

The woman was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition, according to investigators.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene who stated the woman was in a physical altercation with a 39-year-old man. The man was taken into custody and is facing criminal charges in the incident, according to police.

The charges had not been docketed as of Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie, Pa., police probe reported assault that critically injured woman