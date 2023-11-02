Erie police say recovered cellphone helps lead to suspect in teen's shooting in September

Erie police said a cellphone dropped at the scene of a September shooting that wounded a teenage boy helped detectives identify a suspect in the crime.

Maurice L. Kimbro-Pulliam, 22, of Erie, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including felony counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure in a Sept. 5 shooting at East 14th and Ash streets that wounded a 17-year-old boy. Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney set bond at $250,000.

Erie police accuse Kimbro-Pulliam of firing gunshots that wounded the 17-year-old and struck a house in the area. The boy was struck in the shoulder by a gunshot that exited through his back, according to information in Kimbro-Pulliam's criminal complaint.

Detectives wrote in the complaint that a witness reported seeing a person in dark clothing coming through an empty lot and following the victim after a gun was fired. When police searched the area, they found a cellphone in the empty lot and determined that Kimbro-Pulliam was the owner of the phone, according to information in the complaint.

Investigators also located surveillance video from a house in the area of the shooting that captured images of a person, whom a detective identified as Kimbro-Pulliam, walking past shortly before the shooting occurred. The person had a black hooded sweatshirt with blue and yellow graphics on it over his shoulders. When a search warrant was later served on Kimbro-Pulliam's residence, police recovered the sweatshirt seen in the surveillance video, according to information in the complaint.

The 17-year-old was one of 41 people shot in the city so far this year, through Wednesday, according to city police. There were 67 people shot in Erie in 2022.

