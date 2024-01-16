Erie police refile attempted homicide charges against 2 accused of shooting, beating man

When a man who told Erie police that two men tried to kill him by shooting him and beating him with a shovel in September failed to appear for the preliminary hearings of his two accused attackers, prosecutors withdrew the criminal charges against them.

Prosecutors said as those charges were pulled that the cases against the suspects, Alvin L. Leggett and Kevin P. Person, would be under review until they had the opportunity to speak to the victim.

The review has apparently ended, as city police have refiled charges against Leggett, 54, and Person, 52.

Both men were arraigned late Monday night and early Tuesday morning on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and conspiracy on the alleged attack on the victim, who was 32 years old at the time of the Sept. 9 incident, according to Erie police arrest records. Bond information was not immediately available Tuesday.

Erie police have refiled attempted homicide and other charges against two Erie men accused of shooting another man ad beating him with a shovel in September.

Police accuse the pair of attacking the man during a confrontation in the 600 block of East 13th Street.

According to information outlined in criminal complaints against Leggett and Person, the victim told police he was at a friend's residence when he heard someone approaching him and saw two men he knew, who he identified as Leggett and Person, coming toward him on bicycles. The man told police Leggett walked toward him and said, "I finally caught you," and fired a gunshot that struck him in the leg, according to information in the complaints.

The man told police that as he attempted to wrestle the gun away from Leggett, Person struck him in the head with a shovel until the shovel broke in half. The man said he then retreated into a residence as Leggett and Person fled, according to the complaints.

The man was treated for his injuries at UPMC Hamot. Officers who responded to the shooting scene found a 9 mm shell casing and pieces of a snow shovel with blood on them, police wrote in the complaints.

Leggett was initially jailed on $100,000 bond when he was first charged in the case but was released from custody in that case when the charges against him were withdrawn at his preliminary hearing on Oct. 6.

Person was initially jailed on $200,000 bond but was released from custody when the charges were withdrawn at his preliminary hearing on Dec. 8.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA police refile charges against 2 in accused shooting, beating