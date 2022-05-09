Erie police to review video in search for suspect in home-invasion shooting

Erie police detectives are reviewing surveillance video from a West 16th Street residence and surrounding areas in an effort to identify a suspect in a reported home invasion and shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West 16th Street. Responding officers were flagged down and directed to another residence on the block, where they found a 26-year-old man on the living room floor with gunshot wounds to his legs, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

The man told police he was in his residence when a male wearing a ski mask came in and fired four gunshots at him, Lorah said.

Police had no suspects in the shooting as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Detective Patrick Ginkel at 814-870-1161.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Man shot in legs in reported home invasion Saturday