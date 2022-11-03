Erie police reviewing surveillance video after man shot in the knee on Parade Street

Erie police collected shell casings and are reviewing surveillance video after a man was shot in the knee while walking on Parade Street early Thursday morning.

Police said they learned of the shooting on Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. after the 30-year-old man went to Saint Vincent Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the left knee. The man said he was walking south in the 1000 block of Parade Street when he was shot.

Officers recovered four shell casings in the area.

Police had no suspects in the shooting as of Thursday morning.

The Erie Times-News is charting the number of shootings reported in the city of Erie and responded to by the Erie Bureau of Police in 2022.

The accompanying map, which is updated regularly, is our best attempt at providing a complete listing of all incidents and locations. It is not a comprehensive count of all shootings that have occurred in the city or that were reported to and investigated by the police this year.

To report shootings or information related to a shooting incident, contact the Erie Bureau of Police at 814-870-1120. Tips can also be submitted online at epd.erie.pa.us.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police investigating after man shot in the knee on Parade Street