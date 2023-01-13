Erie police find robbery suspect, cache of suspected stolen goods in probe of store theft

An investigation into the reported theft of merchandise from an east Erie discount store on Thursday night led city police to a large stash of suspected stolen items found hidden in a nearby home.

Detectives are now looking into whether the seized items were stolen from local stores in other recent thefts.

Also found in the home, according to police, was the accused thief.

Sidney M. Swift Sr., 36, of Erie, was taken into custody about an hour after the robbery was reported and faces charges including robbery and possessing a weapon, according to city police. Investigators said Swift reached into his waistband, indicating he had a gun, when an employee of the Family Dollar store at 856 E. Sixth St. ran outside and confronted Swift after Swift had stolen some items from the store on Thursday night.

When police found Swift in a house in the 800 block of East Sixth Street after the robbery, he was hiding under a bed and had a weapon that turned out to be a BB gun next to him, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

Erie police were called to the Family Dollar store on Thursday at about 6 p.m. to investigate a report of an armed robbery. Officers were told that a male wearing a beige coat and in possession of a gun had stolen several items and left the store heading toward Perry Street, Lorah said. Police were also told of the confrontation a store employee had with the suspect in the store's parking lot, he said.

Officers who checked the area located a red Chevrolet HHR parked in the 600 block of Perry Street and determined that it was involved in the robbery, Lorah said. Police then received information that led them to a residence in the 800 block of East Sixth Street, and they were given consent to search the residence, he said.

While searching the bedroom where Swift was found, officers found 74 items of merchandise in two large baskets and in a duffel bag, Lorah said. Police are working to determine where the merchandise came from, he said.

Swift was arraigned Friday morning by Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson on felony counts of robbery and retail theft and misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon and simple assault. Wilson set bond at $15,000.

