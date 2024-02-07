Erie police scour video to ID suspects who shot up occupied west side apartment house

Erie police are working to identify two suspects in a Tuesday night shooting that sent numerous bullets into an occupied apartment house on the city's west side.

No one was reported injured, but one of the two apartments in the house in the 900 block of West 26th Street was occupied at the time, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday.

Police learned of the shooting on Tuesday at 9:54 p.m., when the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers to 10 gunshots in the 900 block of West 26th Street. The system then reported five additional gunshots, Lorah said.

While on their way to the area, police received a number of calls from people who reported hearing about 20 gunshots in the neighborhood, Lorah said.

Officers found a large number of shell casings in the back yard of the apartment house and learned that the house was struck multiple times by bullets, some of which went through walls and into living areas, Lorah said.

More: Erie sees spike in homicides, increase in rapes as crimes rise, fall in the city in 2023

Witnesses reported seeing two people in the area at the time of the shooting, Lorah said. One was described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask, and the other was described as a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and gray sandals, he said.

Detectives are collecting and reviewing surveillance video from security cameras in the area in an effort to identify the suspects, Lorah said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA police seek 2 suspects who shot up occupied apartment house