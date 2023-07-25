Erie police search for masked suspects after 11-year-old shot in elbow in neighborhood

An 11-year-old boy who stopped to talk to his cousin outside of a residence on Erie's east side on Monday afternoon was shot in the elbow when someone opened fire on a group of juveniles, according to Erie police.

The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital by a witness and was treated and released, investigators reported Tuesday. Erie police detectives are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspects.

The shooting was reported on Monday at about 3 p.m. in the 300 block of East 24th Street. Police were initially alerted to the shooting by the department's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, which detected four gunshots, and numerous callers then called 911 to report the incident, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

According to Lorah, the 11-year-old was riding his bicycle to the store when he saw his cousin sitting on the porch of a residence in the 300 block of East 24th Street and stopped to talk to him. The boy said he felt a stinging in his arm and realized he was shot, Lorah said.

Police learned that three people who were seen wearing hoods and masks reportedly emerged from behind a house on the block and opened fire on a group of juveniles on a porch before fleeing, Lorah said. A motive in the shooting was unknown Tuesday.

Detectives collected a lot of video from the area and will review it in an effort to identify the suspects, Lorah said. Police also collected shell casings at the scene, he said.

Detectives are additionally looking into whether the shooting is possibly connected to a shooting that was reported in a nearby neighborhood earlier in the day on Monday, Lorah said.

That shooting was reported on Monday at about 6:40 a.m. in the 200 block of East 22nd Street. Officers who responded to the area to investigate shots-fired reports found two houses that were struck by bullets and collected six shell casings, police reported on Monday.

No one was reported injured in the shooting and no one had been charged in it as of Tuesday morning.

The 11-year-old was the third person to be shot in Erie in two days.

Erie police reported on Monday that two 18-year-old men went to UPMC Hamot about 17 hours apart on Sunday with gunshot wounds to their arms. Investigators said they did not get a lot of information from the victims on what had happened to them, and they were investigating the possibility that the shootings were related.

Officers located a van that had bullet holes and blood in it when they launched an investigation after the first 18-year-old went to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

At least 31 people have been shot in Erie so far this year.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police seek suspects after 11-year-old boy shot in the elbow