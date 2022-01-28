Erie police search for 'persons of interest' in probe of fatal shooting at short-term rental

Erie police said investigators are looking for "multiple persons of interest" as the probe continues into a shootout at a short-term rental house that led to the death of a 30-year-old man early Thursday morning.

Investigators said Friday that up to nine people were present when multiple gunshots were fired at the short-term rental house at 3904 McClelland Ave., but some of the people fled the area after the shooting.

Police have identified several of the individuals but are looking for other individuals as persons of interest in the case, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Friday.

He said police are looking for "multiple persons of interest." No one had been charged in the case as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting occurred during what they believe was an attempted home-invasion robbery at the house, which police said was rented by a group of people from Arizona. Both sides of the confrontation were armed, Lorah said.

Lorah said Friday that it appears the Arizona group rented the house from the house's owner, and not through a third party. The house was listed on Airbnb Thursday, but there was no Airbnb reservation, according to an Airbnb spokeswoman.

Lorah said it appears the Arizona group had been at the house for a few days, but detectives are working to confirm how long they had been in Erie.

Police first learned of the shooting at 12:07 a.m. on Thursday.

At least two people were shot, according to investigators. The 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found lying in the street in the 3800 block of McClelland Avenue and was taken to UPMC Hamot, where authorities said he was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy on the man is scheduled for Saturday at noon, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Friday morning.

One person was fatally shot and one person was injured in an early morning shooting on Thursday at 3904 McClelland Ave.

Police said an 18-year-old man was also shot in the incident. He arrived at Saint Vincent Hospital as officers were at the shooting scene and is being treated for gunshot wounds, including a gunshot to the face, investigators reported.

The man, whose name was not released, was last reported in critical condition on Thursday, Lorah said Friday. An updated condition was not available Friday.

Officers who responded to the shooting scene Thursday morning observed shell casings of multiple calibers there. It appears that numerous gunshots were fired inside and around the house, police reported on Thursday.

Detectives served a search warrant on the house on Thursday and removed evidence that will be sent out for testing, Lorah said. Police did not address the type of evidence that was collected.

Police on Thursday said they were also speaking to several witnesses who were in the area of the shooting and were downloading and reviewing video surveillance from security cameras in the area.

The Pennsylvania State Police have been advised of the shooting and are assisting in the search for the persons of interest who fled the area, Lorah said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the ongoing investigation is asked to call Erie police Detective Sgt. Michael Hertel at 814-870-1260.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: 'Persons of interest' sought in fatal shootout at rental