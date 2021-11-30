Erie police search for suspect in robbery of Family Dollar store Monday morning

Erie police said a man who indicated that he had a weapon robbed a westside store of cash late Monday morning.

The armed robbery was reported on Monday at about 11:45 a.m. at the Family Dollar in the 1500 block of West 26th Street. According to police, a store employee was removing money from the safe when the employee encountered a man at the store's counter.

The man lowered his hand to his pocket, indicating that he had a weapon, and demanded money, investigators reported. No weapon was shown during the robbery, according to police.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed sum of money. He was described as a white male who was about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a black coat and jeans.

No one was injured in the robbery. The suspect remained at large Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie robberies: Suspect sought in Family Dollar store heist Monday