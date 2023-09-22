Erie police search for suspects after 40-year-old wounded in suspected drive-by shooting

A 40-year-old man was rushed to UPMC Hamot late Friday morning after he was shot in the back on an east Erie street.

The shooting was reported on Friday at about 11:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of French Street. According to police, the man, whose identity was not released, was shot in the back by an unknown suspect who fled the area.

Police are treating the incident as a possible drive-by shooting, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said early Friday afternoon.

Officers raced to the area after the shooting was reported and blocked off a stretch of French Street, which is one-way heading south, with crime scene tape. Investigators were at the scene collecting evidence and information along French Street and along East 17th Street between French and State streets.

No suspects were in custody as of early Friday afternoon. Information on the extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately available.

Friday's shooting was at least the second violent act to occur in the city this week.

Police on Tuesday found the body of a 48-year-old Erie woman who was reported missing by her family behind her residence in the 1100 block of East 28th Street. Police later charged the woman's ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Gordon D. Kirkland, with killing the woman.

Kirkland is in the Erie County Prison without bond on criminal homicide, first-degree murder and other charges.

