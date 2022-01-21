Erie police search for suspects after Family Dollar store robbed at gunpoint Thursday

Erie police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a West Eighth Street store late Thursday afternoon.

The robbery was reported on Thursday at about 4:45 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 450 W. Eighth St. Two males wearing black clothing and masks confronted a store employee and robbed the business of cash while one of the suspects was armed with a gun, police reported on Friday.

No one was reported injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in their investigation is asked to call 814-870-1120.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie robberies: Two suspects wanted in armed heist of Family Dollar