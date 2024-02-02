Erie police searching for man, white van in reported abduction attempt of 13-year-old girl

Erie police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was walking home from Emerson-Gridley school on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. and was in the 1200 block of Liberty Street when she said a man of unknown age wearing black clothing pulled up to her in a white vehicle, police reported Friday morning.

The girl told police the man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into his vehicle.

The man's vehicle was captured on surveillance video circling the girl before he confronted her, investigators said. The vehicle was last seen heading north in the 1200 block of Liberty Street after the encounter with the girl, police reported.

Investigators don't believe the incident is related to an incident in North East Township on Monday afternoon, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Friday.

The Pennsylvania State Police reported on Thursday morning that, at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, an older white male exited a gold Jeep Patriot, approached a residence and spoke with a 3-year-old through the storm door. When the child's mother approached the door, the man said he was asking for directions and walked back to his vehicle and sped away, running a stop sign down the street as he left, troopers reported.

Anyone with information that could help Erie police in their investigation into Wednesday afternoon's incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ira Bush at 814-870-1128.

Anyone with information that could assist state police in their investigation into the North East Township incident is asked to call 814-898-1641.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police search for man, van in reported abduction attempt of girl