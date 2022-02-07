Erie police searching for suspect after man shot in leg during argument in westside house

Erie police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a westside residence that injured a 29-year-old man.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 2700 block of Emerson Avenue. Police did not learn of the shooting until about 11:10 a.m., when officers were called to Saint Vincent Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim.

The man, who was shot in the leg, was only able to state to officers that he was shot at a residence in the area of the Tops Friendly Markets on West 26th Street, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

The man also made statements about a vehicle, and officers who searched the area around the Tops located the vehicle in the 2700 block of Emerson Avenue, Lorah said. The officers also found a trail of blood that they followed from the vehicle to a house on Emerson Avenue, he said.

Police surrounded the house and knocked on the door, and eventually someone answered, Lorah said. Officers were able to determine that the shooting took place in the residence, and they learned that it is believed to have occurred during an argument involving several people, he said.

Investigators are working to identify who shot the man, Lorah said.

