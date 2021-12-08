Erie police searching for suspects in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

Erie police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver on the city's west side on Tuesday night.

The robbery was reported on Tuesday at about 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Poplar Street.

A driver for Alfee's Pizza & Sub Shop was making a delivery when he came in contact with a male wearing a bright yellow pullover and a mask, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday. The male asked the driver how much he owed and began rummaging through his pockets before he lunged at the driver and attempted to take the food order, Lorah said.

A second suspect then approached holding a black handgun, pointed the gun at the driver and took food and money from the driver, Lorah said. The suspects also demanded the driver's cell phone before telling the driver to get back into his car and leave, which he did, according to Lorah.

The driver was not injured in the robbery.

Police had no suspects in the robbery Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie robberies: Pair sought in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver