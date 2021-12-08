Erie police searching for suspects in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

Staff report
·1 min read

Erie police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver on the city's west side on Tuesday night.

The robbery was reported on Tuesday at about 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Poplar Street.

A driver for Alfee's Pizza & Sub Shop was making a delivery when he came in contact with a male wearing a bright yellow pullover and a mask, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday. The male asked the driver how much he owed and began rummaging through his pockets before he lunged at the driver and attempted to take the food order, Lorah said.

A second suspect then approached holding a black handgun, pointed the gun at the driver and took food and money from the driver, Lorah said. The suspects also demanded the driver's cell phone before telling the driver to get back into his car and leave, which he did, according to Lorah.

The driver was not injured in the robbery.

Police had no suspects in the robbery Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie robberies: Pair sought in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This top-rated robot vacuum is on sale for just $136 on Amazon Canada

    "It gets all the pet hair and dirt."

  • Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

    Austria's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces — will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Stricter measures can be implemented independently by regions that are especially affected by the pandemic, Nehammer said.

  • France Releases Saudi Man Mistaken for Khashoggi Killing Suspect

    (Bloomberg) -- French authorities released a Saudi man held in connection with the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi after determining that he wasn’t the same person named in an international arrest warrant.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s Meg

  • Marine helicopter crew carries 12-ton vehicle over water in testing first

    The CH-53K King Stallion can carry three times the load as its predecessor.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

    U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New YorkWhen the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs.Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days of the late sex-trafficker’s romance with his alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping him groom and abuse four underage girl

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • Mississippi Man Executed In Wife’s Murder Admitted To Sister-In-Law’s Slaying Before Death

    A convicted Mississippi child rapist, who was put to death for the 2010 murder of his wife, confessed to killing his sister-in-law in a separate slaying prior to his execution, officials said this week. David Neal Cox, who was sentenced to death in the murder of his estranged spouse, Kim Kirk Cox, also admitted to carrying out the killing of his brother’s wife, Felecia Cox, weeks before he was executed at a state penitentiary on Nov. 17, according to prosecutors. Officials are now putting togeth

  • Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in ‘organized retail crime’ bust, AG says

    Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in bust, AG says. ‘First major bust’ of statewide task force came after man arrested on gun charge.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief granted probation in beating of man who tried to drown baby

    Greg Hallgrimson, the former police chief of Greenwood, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who tried to drown his own infant daughter in an icy pond.

  • Jussie Smollett Got Totally Nailed in His Cross-Examination

    REUTERSAfter Jussie Smollett spilled all the tea he could on Monday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb put the focus back on the attack on the Empire star that the actor allegedly staged in a brutal cross examination on Tuesday.Webb, a lawyer’s lawyer who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he served as the U.S. attorney for the district including Chicago and who prosecuted Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser and deposed the president as special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair, shifted the foc

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury sees never-before-seen photos of Epstein and defendant

    FBI agents submit previously unseen photo evidence as third accuser testifies in Maxwell trial.

  • Police arrest three teenagers in 'bait car' sting near Ohio State campus

    The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.

  • ‘I am officially on the run’: Daughter testifies against Keith Smith in case of hoax panhandler killers

    BALTIMORE — Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” ...

  • A Franklin masseuse is facing sexual assault charges on allegations of touching customers' genitals

    Yingfeng Huang of Chicago, is facing fourth-degree sexual assault charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

  • California man arrested after girlfriend he allegedly tortured and held captive for a month escapes

    A California man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, torture and rape after his girlfriend, who he allegedly held captive for a month, escaped.

  • Mysterious Insta Profile Emerges in Probe of Teen Hikers’ Slayings

    FBIDetectives investigating the 2017 slayings of two Indiana teens have zeroed in on a mysterious social media profile they believe may be connected to the unsolved double murder.“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” the Indiana State Police announced Monday night. “This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media

  • San Francisco woman charged 120 times for alleged shoplifting arrested again, jailed

    A woman in San Francisco who was arrested for "prolific" shoplifting and released on zero bail was arrested again for allegedly stealing again

  • Jussie Smollett’s Juicy Testimony Makes Everyone Look Guilty

    Chicago Tribune/GettySex, drugs, and lies. We sorta knew this was coming.Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense Monday at the criminal trial over whether the actor staged a hoax hate crime involving a noose as part of a dispute with his old employer in 2019. The testimony was the culmination of a saga that began with Smollett’s Trump-era call for help after he claimed “MAGA” goons targeted him, only for cops to turn the tables on the erstwhile Empire star and say he made it all up.“I’

  • Man arrested in connection with deadly road rage shooting on I-5, CHP says

    A man was arrested in connection with the deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 5 that killed one person and shut down the roadway for several hours, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the Sacramento County Jail, CHP said. ﻿﻿According to CHP, the situation began around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 80 at Watt Avenue, nearly 10 miles away from the shooting scene. That is when officers started getting calls from people about it.

  • Mexican nationals accused of kidnapping 9, murdering 6, including 3 U.S. citizens

    Six Mexican nationals are accused of kidnapping nine people and murdering six of them, including three U.S. citizens, authorities said Tuesday.