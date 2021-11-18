Erie police searching for suspects after woman killed in Wednesday night shooting

Erie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in an eastside neighborhood on Wednesday night.

A woman, whose name and age were not released, was reportedly in a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire in the 600 block of East 13th Street, according to police.

The shooting was reported on Wednesday at 8:02 p.m.

Police had no suspects in the shooting as of Thursday morning.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Woman killed after struck by gunfire on East 13th Street