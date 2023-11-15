Erie police seek to ID masked suspect who robbed Citizens Bank branch on Peach Street

A man wearing a full face mask and carrying a note robbed a Citizens Bank branch in Erie early Tuesday afternoon.

Erie police detectives are investigating the robbery, which was reported on Tuesday at 12:46 p.m. at the Citizens Bank branch at 3835 Peach St. Police had no suspects in the crime as of Wednesday morning.

An unknown suspect wearing a full face mask walked into the branch and handed a teller a "threatening note" that demanded money, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday. The teller put an undetermined amount of cash into a bag the suspect provided and he left the branch through the front entrance, Lorah said.

The robber was described as a male who was about 6 feet tall and was wearing a mask and red jacket with white piping on it.

Detectives are checking the area around the bank for surveillance video in an effort to determine the suspect's movements and his possible identity. Anyone who might have seen anything suspicious around the bank at the time of the robbery, or who might live or work in the area and have surveillance cameras, is asked to call Detective Sgt. Patrick Ginkel at 814-870-1161 or Detective Jason Russell at 814-870-1112.

Tuesday's bank robbery is the second in the city over the past month and the third in Erie County so far this year.

Erie police on Nov. 6 charged 60-year-old Vaughn D. Carter with robbing the PNC Bank branch at 901 State St. downtown on Oct. 24. Police accuse Carter of using a note to rob a teller of $340, according to investigators. Police said Carter was identified as the suspect through surveillance video.

Carter is awaiting his preliminary hearing in the case.

North East police continue to investigate the robbery on Jan. 23 of a Key Bank branch at 27 E. Main St. in the borough.

