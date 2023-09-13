Erie police seek suspect after man stabbed in the chest during altercation at store

Erie police detectives are reviewing surveillance video from a West 18th Street convenience store after a man was stabbed in the chest during an altercation there early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Quick Stop, 408 W. 18th St., on Wednesday at about 2:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with a stab wound to the upper left chest, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. Officers learned that the man had gotten into a verbal argument with an unknown male that escalated to a physical altercation and led to the stabbing, Lorah said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect, who fled the area, was described as a male wearing gray-black shorts and a tank top, Lorah said.

Most of the altercation was captured on surveillance video from Quick Stop, and major crimes detectives will be reviewing the footage in an effort to identify the suspect, he said.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police seek suspect in stabbing during altercation at store