Erie police seek suspects who forced way into apartment, assaulted and robbed victim

Erie police detectives are searching an Erie Housing Authority property for surveillance video and other evidence after a resident reported being assaulted and robbed by four unknown suspects who forced their way into an apartment on Sunday morning.

The home-invasion robbery was reported Sunday at about 9:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 19th Street.

The 28-year-old victim told police he was sleeping when he heard pounding on a neighbor's door and went downstairs to investigate. He said when he opened his back door, four people pushed their way inside his apartment, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

The suspects followed the victim upstairs and assaulted him, Lorah said. One of the suspects pulled out a gun while the other suspects took cash from the victim's pants in the victim's bedroom, he said.

Erie police major crimes detectives are following up on the report and are looking for surveillance video from security cameras in the area as part of the investigation, Lorah said.

