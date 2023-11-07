Erie police seek suspects after woman stabbed multiple times in confrontation with group

Erie police are working to identify suspects in a reported attack on a woman who was stabbed multiple times on the city's west side on Monday night.

The stabbing was reported on Monday at about 7:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 22nd Street. Erie police officers were called to the area to investigate a physical disturbance and encountered a 24-year-old woman who had been stabbed, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

The woman told police that she saw a group of five people outside of her residence slashing the tires on her boyfriend's car, Lorah said. The woman said when she went outside to confront the group, she was jumped, he said.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her upper chest, Lorah said. Information on the extent of the woman's injuries was not available Tuesday morning.

Erie police detectives are following up on the incident, he said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA police seek suspects in stabbing of woman during confrontation