Erie police seize estimated $40,000 worth of marijuana, four guns in drug investigation

A large amount of suspected marijuana that Erie police drug investigators said could sell for as much as $40,000 on the street was seized in a narcotics investigation that led to the search of a McCarter Avenue residence on Erie east side on Thursday morning.

Also seized in the search were four guns, ecstasy pills and cash, according to investigators.

Erie resident Devonne D. Clark, 32, is facing charges including felony counts of possession with intent to deliver in the investigation, which culminated with the search of a residence in the 1000 block of McCarter Avenue.

The investigation was launched after police received information about suspected drug activity, and it included undercover buys and surveillance, said Lt. Mike Chodubski of the Erie Bureau of Police Drug & Vice Unit.

Members of the unit served a search warrant on the McCarter Avenue residence on Thursday morning and seized seven large bags containing bulk quantities of suspected marijuana, 55 smaller bags of suspected marijuana, multiple bags containing suspected ecstasy pills, five grams of suspected methamphetamine and five containers of THC wax, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

Erie police said they seized an estimated $55,000 worth of illegal drugs, including a large amount of marijuana that could sell for up to $40,000 on the street, in a drug investigation that led to the search of a house in the 1000 block of McCarter Avenue on Feb. 10, 2022.

Detectives also seized cash and found four handguns during the search, Lorah said.

The roughly two pounds of suspected marijuana seized in the search has an estimated street value of up to $40,000, Chodubski said. The combined value of all of the seized drugs is an estimated $55,000, according to Erie police.

Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney arraigned Clark Thursday night on charges including four felony counts each of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of possession of a firearm prohibited.

Carney set Clark's bond at $75,000.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie drug investigations: $40,000 worth of suspected pot, guns seized