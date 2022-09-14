Erie police set to add Juvenile Crime Unit, move forward with Crisis Unit plans

A desire by leaders within the Erie Bureau of Police to resurrect two specialized units to investigate juvenile crime and respond to mental health and other crisis incidents is a step closer to becoming reality.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said Monday that he expects to have officers assigned to the bureau's reestablished Juvenile Crime Unit by the end of the year, once nine new officers hired in June wrap up their three-month training.

Spizarny said he expects a Crisis Unit — that the bureau is also reestablishing — to be in place by early 2023, once nine officers more officers are hired later this year.

Both units were eliminated in the Erie police bureau in 2005, when city budget issues led to the cutting of the bureau's complement by 40 officers.

In late 2021, Spizarny presented a proposal to city officials seeking nearly $14.5 million of Erie's $76 million American Rescue Plan allocation to enable the bureau to add up to 21 officers to the 175-officer police force. The additional officers would enable the bureau to bring back the Juvenile Crime Unit and Crisis Unit, and would add officers to the bureau's Neighborhood Action Team and Police Athletic League, according to a proposal outlined in November.

Erie City Council approved the allocation in December.

Juvenile Crime Unit

The first new hires under the police expansion plan were sworn in on June 27. Those nine officers, who boosted the city police complement to 183, will wrap up their training this month, Spizarny said.

Once that training is done, Spizarny said the bureau will post for candidates interested in becoming detectives in the Juvenile Crime Unit. Up to six detectives will be in the unit, although Spizarny said police leadership has not finalized the number.

Spizarny said he would like to have those detectives in place and the unit up and running by the end of the year.

The unit's primary function would be to investigate crimes involving juveniles and to work with Erie County Juvenile Probation and the Erie School District police, according to information in the funding proposal. The detectives will investigate all crimes involving juveniles and will hold all offenders accountable in an effort to prevent them from committing more serious crimes later, Spizarny said in November.

The chief has said that he believes the lack of a Juvenile Crime Unit since 2005 has been a major factor in an increase in shootings and gang activity in Erie.

According to data Spizarny released in mid-June, there were no juvenile suspects or victims in the 25 homicides in Erie between 2000 and 2005. Of the 69 homicides that have occurred in Erie from 2015 through June of this year, four juveniles were victims and at least 13 were suspects in those crimes, according to the data.

Crisis Unit

Plans to move forward with reestablishing the Crisis Unit were put on hold in early June after members of City Council voted to hire the nine officers who were sworn in on June 27. Following the hiring vote on June 9, council members narrowly approved a resolution by Councilman Chuck Nelson stipulating that the Erie Bureau of Police complement could not exceed 175 officers by Jan. 1, 2024.

The move could have prevented the hiring of nine more officers this year, and may have led to layoffs if the nine officers hired in June remained above the 175-officer complement set in the resolution.

Spizarny said in July that, as a result, the Crisis Unit was on hold until police officials could work out issues with council.

But last week, council voted 5-1 to rescind the resolution. Nelson did not attend the meeting.

Spizarny said city police are now moving ahead with hiring nine additional officers. Those officers, whose hiring will still need approval by city council, will be selected from a new hiring list that was recently created following testing done by the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Police Test Consortium. There were 46 candidates who passed the test and are on Erie's hiring list, Spizarny said.

The chief said it will still be at least two months before the city police bureau completes background checks on the candidates and they complete their physical examinations. He said he hopes to have those nine officers hired by the end of the year.

The Crisis Unit isn't expected to be in place by early 2023, if all goes according to plan, Spizarny said.

The city police bureau would like to have nine specially-trained officers assigned to the unit to respond to calls involving mental health issues and domestic violence. The officers would also work with Erie's homeless population, according to the proposal.

Spizarny has said that the bureau has seen a significant increase in its "assist other agency calls," primarily mental health calls. Specialized officers who respond to those calls can offer aid to those in need, rather than simply taking them for a mental-health evaluation or placing them in jail, depending on the situation, he said.

Spizarny said that, at the moment, he does not foresee the bureau hiring any additional officers through the ARP funding beyond the nine hired in June and the nine he now seeks. He said the bureau may rearrange some schedules and assignments to add additional officers to other programs such as the Neighborhood Action Team and Police Athletic League.

