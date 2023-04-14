Erie police say Summit man was speeding, ran red light in crash that killed 9-year-old

Erie police accuse a Summit Township man of running a red light and speeding when investigators said the Jeep Compass he was driving crashed into a Ford Fusion at a busy westside intersection three days before Christmas, causing the death of a 9-year-old boy.

Investigators wrote in a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday that the accused driver, 21-year-old Cameron J. Stearns, also had THC in his system at the time of the accident.

Stearns faces charges of homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and recklessly endangering another person in the Dec. 22 crash at West 12th Street and Pittsburgh Avenue that caused the death of George Socie IV.

Erie police accident investigator Cpl. John Stephens also charged Stearns with misdemeanor counts of DUI and with summary traffic offenses including failure to stop at a red signal, failure to drive at safe speed and careless and reckless driving.

Stearns was arraigned on the charges on Thursday night.

Early morning accident turns fatal

The crash Stearns is accused of causing happened Dec. 22 at about 4:40 a.m. According to Erie police, Stearns was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass east on West 12th Street when he went through a red light at the Pittsburgh Avenue intersection. The Jeep collided with a 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by George's father, that was turning left from the northbound lane of Pittsburgh Avenue to travel west on West 12th Street, investigators reported.

The Ford Fusion had the green left turn arrow when it turned to head west on West 12th Street, investigators wrote in Stearns' criminal complaint. Video and witness statements confirmed that Stearns traveled through the red light, according to information in the complaint.

Stearns was traveling at 55 mph in a posted 40 mph zone when the crash occurred, investigators wrote in the complaint.

George was sitting in the driver's side rear passenger seat of the Ford Fusion when the crash occurred, according to the complaint. He was taken to UPMC Hamot and was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, the Erie County Coroner's Office reported.

Authorities reported that three other people besides George were inside the Ford when the accident occurred. All were transported to UPMC Hamot, with one of the occupants suffering a broken clavicle and lung contusions, investigators wrote in the complaint.

Police reported after the crash that two people were in the Jeep, but neither occupant was reported injured.

Investigators said Stearns agreed to a blood test following the crash. Testing found metabolites of THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, in Stearns' system, investigators wrote in the complaint.

George was one of 31 people who died in motor vehicle crashes in Erie County in 2022, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office. It was the highest number of motor vehicle deaths in the county since 2015, when there were also 31 deaths, according to Coroner's Office data.

Several fatal traffic accidents that occurred in the Erie region in 2022 and earlier this year remain under investigation by law enforcement and the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Those crashes include a one-vehicle accident on Oct. 24 along East 10th Street in Erie that killed passenger Dominique Williams, 31; a car-pedestrian crash on Feb. 25 in Fairview Township that caused the death of the pedestrian, Corry resident Milton Swanson, 47; and a two-vehicle crash on March 8 at East 32nd and Perry streets in Erie that caused the death of a 91-year-old woman.

