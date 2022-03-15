Erie police say surveillance video, note links city man to series of Dollar General heists

Employees of an east Erie discount store who were victimized by a series of robberies over two months noticed some similarities when a man wearing black clothing and a mask walked into the business and stood in line on the evening of March 7, according to city police.

One employee of the Dollar General store at 404 E. 26th St who had been present during the other robberies began to yell. The man in black then walked briskly out of the store and was seen heading west on East 26th Street, investigators said.

That scare-off set in motion a series of events that led Erie police to eventually identify, and charge, a man they accuse of robbing the Dollar General twice and making two other attempts to steal cash from the business between Jan. 10 and March 7.

Jordan A. Ferraro, 31, of the 2900 block of Old French Road, is also accused of attempting to rob another city store after his attempt to rob the Dollar General on Feb. 19 was thwarted by an employee's call to a relative, according to information in case documents.

Ferraro was in the Erie County Prison Tuesday on $220,000 in bonds after he was arraigned Thursday by Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson on charges in one of the cases and arraigned Friday night by Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney on charges in the four other cases.

Ferraro faces charges including felony counts of robbery and attempted robbery and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and theft.

Erie police accuse Ferraro of robbing the Dollar General on the afternoon of Jan. 10 and the evening of Feb. 15. In each case, a suspect dressed in black and wearing a mask stood in line before approaching an employee and passing a note stating that this was a robbery. One of the notes stated that the suspect had a gun that was pointed at the employee, according to information in Ferraro's criminal complaints.

Ferraro stole over $200 in cash in both robberies and fled on foot, according to police.

On the evening of Feb. 19, a suspect wearing black clothing and a mask walked into the Dollar General. As the suspect stood in line, a store employee who had been present for the other robberies recognized the suspect and called a relative. The suspect spoke in Spanish in telling the relative that the employee thought the suspect was the person who had previously robbed the store, detectives wrote in the criminal complaint.

Investigators said the suspect looked at the employee and immediately left the store before passing a note to a cashier.

About 50 minutes later, detectives said a suspect of a similar description walked into the Circle K at 2917 Glenwood Park Ave. and passed a note to a male cashier that read, "I have a gun, give me all the money." The cashier told the suspect he was not giving any money and attempted to keep the note, but the suspect took the note and left the store, investigators wrote in the complaint.

On the evening of March 7, a suspect matching the description of the suspect in the other robberies walked into the Dollar General and went to the checkout line. Another store employee who had been present during the earlier robberies began to yell, and the suspect left, according to police.

Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday that detectives developed information that led them to Ferraro as a possible suspect. Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from the store and from the area, including video that Lorah said showed Ferraro leaving his residence prior to each robbery.

Ferraro later told police the route he took from his Old French Road residence included traveling west on East 30th Street, north on German Street and east on East 26th Street, according to information in one of the criminal complaints.

Erie police detectives served a search warrant on Ferraro's residence on Thursday as part of the investigation. Investigators found evidence including a black hooded sweatshirt and a note that read, "Don't scream I have a gun pointed at you in my coat. I just want the money from the register," according to information in the complaints.

Ferraro was later interviewed by detectives and admitted to committing some of the crimes, according to police.

