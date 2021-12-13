Erie police say victims not cooperating in weekend shooting, stabbing that injured pair

Erie police said two victims are not cooperating with investigators after a woman was stabbed and a man was shot in the city on Saturday.

Investigators on Monday had no suspects in the two incidents.

The stabbing was reported on Saturday at about 3:10 a.m. in the 800 block of East 22nd Street. Officers who responded to the area were told that the female victim was being transported by vehicle to UPMC Hamot, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

An Erie Bureau of Police cruiser is shown.

The woman, whose age was not available, was stabbed three times in the chest and once in the left arm, Lorah said. She refused to cooperate with officers who spoke to her, he said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Parade Street. Witnesses reported hearing six or seven gunshots and a vehicle speeding off, and responding officers learned that a shooting victim had driven himself to the hospital, Lorah said.

More: State police await autopsy as probe continues into fatal shooting at Venango County gathering

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the chest, the arm and leg and was treated and released from the hospital, Lorah said. He is not cooperating with the investigation, according to Lorah.

Police recovered some shell casings in the 2200 block of Parade Street, Lorah said.

More: 7-year sentence, restitution ordered in $235K smash-and-grab jewelry heist near Millcreek Mall

Erie police are additionally investigating a reported shooting at 11th and State streets downtown on Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. Witnesses reported hearing eight gunshots, and one witness stated that a man who had gotten into an argument fired eight shots into the ground before fleeing in a silver vehicle, Lorah said.

Officers recovered eight 9 mm shell casings in the first block of West 11th Street, Lorah said. No one was reported injured in that shooting, he said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie crime: Woman stabbed, man shot in weekend incidents