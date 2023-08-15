Erie police use video to charge man in fatal shooting of 21-year-old found on Ash Street

Days before a badly decomposed body was found behind an abandoned house on Erie's east side, a 20-year-old city man went to the Erie police station on the afternoon of July 27 and explained that he had gotten into a confrontation with a 21-year-old man.

Tyjahmon D. Crosby told investigators he was in the area of East Ninth and Ash streets on the afternoon of July 21 when he said Jaquan Burrows started yelling at him and wanted to fight him. Crosby said as he ran off, he thought Burrows hit something and fell from his bicycle to the ground, according to city police detectives.

A review of various clips of surveillance video collected after Burrows' body was found in the 900 block of Ash Street on the late morning of Aug. 2 would tell a different tale, according to police.

Investigators charge that, during a confrontation between Crosby and Burrows on the late afternoon of July 22 that was caught on video, Crosby produced a gun and fired two gunshots at Burrows, striking him at least once in the upper left chest.

Crosby was taken into police custody from his West Seventh Street apartment early Monday afternoon and was arraigned Monday night on criminal homicide and other charges in the death of Burrows. He was placed in the Erie County Prison without bond, according to police and court records.

Crosby's arrest came as the Erie County Coroner's Office was still investigating the body found on Ash Street. Coroner Lyell Cook said late Monday morning that his office had not yet formally identified the body, which the office was working to do through dental records, and that he had not yet ruled on the cause of death.

Erie police identified Burrows as the victim in the criminal complaint filed against Crosby on Monday. An obituary for Burrows ran in Sunday's edition of the Erie Times-News.

Jaquan J. Burrows, 21, was killed on July 22, 2023, and his body was found behind a house in the 900 block of Ash Street in Erie on Aug. 2, 2023, Erie police said.

A missing person and a curious story

According to Erie police, Burrows was last seen by family on July 22 and was reported missing to police days later. Members of the victim's family and others hung fliers in the area in an attempt to locate Burrows, according to investigators.

According to Crosby, detectives wrote in the affidavit filed with his criminal complaint, Crosby was dropped off at East Ninth and Ash streets on July 21 and he passed Burrows as the two were heading in opposite directions. Crosby told detectives Burrows started shouting at him and approached him in an effort to fight him. Crosby said he started to run, and that as he approached a business down East Ninth Street he thought Burrows hit something, "maybe a bump," and fell to the ground, according to information in the affidavit.

Investigators wrote that they found no surveillance video from July 21 to corroborate Crosby's version of events, but found video from July 22 that contradicted his story.

In the July 22 video footage, according to police, Crosby is seen wearing clothing he described he wore during the alleged July 21 encounter. Video shows him walking from the 500 block of East Ninth Street and turning south onto Ash Street "to close the distance between he and the victim," according to the affidavit.

Crosby is then seen raising his arm, and Burrows then stumbles and falls from his bike before running to where he was later found dead, detectives wrote in the affidavit. Video showed Crosby running from the area along East Ninth Street, and he is seen in a parking lot area in the 900 block of Parade Street, according to the affidavit.

Police charge in the affidavit that Crosby fired two rounds at Burrows, hitting him at least once in the upper left chest. After being shot, Burrows fell from his bicycle, ran across Ash Street, jumped a fence and fell to the ground behind an abandoned house in the 900 block of Ash Street, according to information in the affidavit.

Body discovery and death investigation

The body was found on the late morning of Aug. 2 behind an abandoned house in the 900 block of Ash Street, between East Ninth and East 10th streets. Cook, who pronounced the body dead at the scene, estimated it had been out in the elements for seven to nine days.

According to Cook, a strong odor alerted those in the neighborhood to the body.

The body of Jaquan J. Burrows, 20, was found in the backyard of this vacant house in the 900 block of Ash Street on Aug. 2, Erie police said. Police said Burrows was killed on July 22.

Detectives wrote in the affidavit with Crosby's complaint that a bullet was recovered from Burrows' body, and a spent 9 mm shell casing was found in the area of the shooting.

In addition to criminal homicide, Crosby is charged with first- and second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 1, according to information in his online court docket sheet.

A lawyer for Crosby was not listed on the docket sheet.

If Cook officially rules the death of Burrows as a homicide, it will be the 10th homicide in Erie County so far this year and the ninth in the city.

