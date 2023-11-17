Erie police say video, license plate leads to 3 suspects charged in Citizens Bank robbery

A man wearing a full black ski mask walked into a Peach Street bank branch early Tuesday afternoon and passed a teller a note demanding cash and stating that two other men were outside "armed with ARs," according to Erie police detectives.

The man fled the bank with more than a thousand dollars.

His run from the law didn't last long.

Detectives who scoured the area for surveillance video following Tuesday's robbery of the Citizens Bank branch at 3835 Peach St. would eventually locate footage of a vehicle the robber fled in, as well as the vehicle's license plate. Police located the vehicle the next day, along with the accused wheelman in the robbery, before identifying two other suspects, including the person accused of robbing the teller.

The suspects — Erie residents Robert S. Price, 55, the accused robber; Rashad D. Rosendary, 32, the accused driver; and Chahon D. GIlmore, 36, an accused participant — face felony counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and receiving stolen property in the heist, the second bank robbery in Erie in a month.

Rosendary was arraigned on his charges on Thursday morning and is free after posting his $20,000 bond. Price and Gilmore were arraigned later in the day on Thursday and were each placed in the Erie County Prison on $75,000 bond.

A mask and a note

The robbery of the Citizens Bank branch was reported on Tuesday at 12:46 p.m. According to Erie police, a man wearing a mask and a red jacket with white piping walked into the bank and handed a teller a "threatening note" that demanded money. The man was given more than $1,000 before he walked out of the bank through the front entrance, investigators reported.

Detectives who searched the area for surveillance cameras after the robbery found video from nearby businesses that showed the suspect enter and exit the bank. The suspect was tracked to a black GMC Terrain that was parked in the 3800 block of Wood Street, where he was seen on video removing his jacket and a backpack before getting into the GMC, according to information in the criminal complaints against the suspects.

Investigators wrote that they located more surveillance video that followed the GMC's route of travel and obtained video that captured the GMC's license plate. A check of the plate led police to a residence on East 17th Street, where on Wednesday investigators encountered Rosendary while doing surveillance on the house, according to information in the complaints.

When detectives later interviewed Rosendary, he admitted to driving the vehicle during the robbery and provided police with other information, investigators wrote in the complaints.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Gilmore's criminal complaint that Rosendary stated he picked Price up in the area of West 26th and Poplar streets and that, after the robbery, he dropped Price off in the 2500 block of Poplar Street.

Investigators were watching Price's residence on Thursday when they saw a man later identified as Gilmore approach the house. When police interviewed Gilmore, he initially denied being present at the time of the incident but identified Price as an associate and clamed that Rosendary provided him a ride to the bank, according to information in the affidavit.

Gilmore later confirmed that he was in the vehicle at the time of the robbery, and stated at the time of the incident that Price owed him $1,000, detectives wrote.

Second robbery in a month

The Citizens Bank robbery occurred three weeks after the PNC Bank branch at 901 State St. was robbed on Oct. 24 by a man wearing a surgical-type mask who used a note. Erie police would also use surveillance video to help in identifying a suspect in that robbery, 60-year-old Vaughn D. Carter.

Police on Nov. 6 charged Carter with felony robbery and terroristic threats and misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property. He is in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 awaiting his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 29.

